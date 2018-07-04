Trump no man of peace

I hope President Donald Trump does not receive a Nobel prize for talking to Kim Jong-un.
This is not a treaty. There are no firm acts required nor deadlines for doing them.
How could the Nobel committee give a prize of peace to a man who is causing young children to be ripped screaming from their parents’ arms and put in cages? He should be punished for such cruel behavior.
I hope the Mueller report bears fruit.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
