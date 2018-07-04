Congress must pay its debts

We all have to pay back our debt, all of us. If the government played by the same rules, it would pay back the funds borrowed over the years. If this happens, Social Security would be solvent, with no problems in the future.
The government thinks nothing of giving billions to nations around the world, but will never repay its bill to the workers of our nation. Congress and the Senate do not work for the country’s good. They work for for what’s best for “me.” Very sad.
Gary Ellison
Bluffton
