How to fill Beaufort County labor needs

We have all heard of the substantial shortage of help on Hilton Head Island and throughout Beaufort County. The Wall Street Journal, among others, reports that nationwide there are far more jobs available then workers to fill them.
Locally, we address the lack of affordable housing and low wages as the culprits. But there is far bigger issue.
A recent article stated Gov. Henry McMaster wants to make those receiving Medicaid in South Carolina either work or volunteer if found able. There lies the real untapped labor force. It’s not only Medicaid recipients, but welfare and food stamp recipients who are capable of working but choose not to.
In addition, these programs are riddled with waste and fraud.
In 1996, President Clinton, with a Republican Congress, signed into law the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act, basically making it mandatory for those receiving federal benefits to work for them if able.
This law is still in effect at the federal level, but somehow politicians at the state level choose to ignore it. Politicians can change this, but they don’t. Free stuff keeps them in office.
Adam Rosica
Hilton head Island
