Change for Hilton Head: No crosswalks except at lights

Why are there painted crosswalks on U.S. 278 in areas on Hilton Head Island that lack a traffic signal?
South Carolina law dictates that vehicles stop for people who have stepped into a crosswalk, yet no one on our major artery would dare stop for a pedestrian with the traffic barreling along behind him or her.
This doesn’t even address that at night these crosswalks are invisible.
We have had at least two deaths of people in those crosswalks, which give a false sense of security.
Who has the power to remove them and keep only those crosswalks at a traffic signal?
Lynne Irvine
Hilton Head Island
