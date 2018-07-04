SCDNR ‘No Wake’ policy on Hilton Head’s Broad Creek must be altered

While boat wakes in Broad Creek are a problem that needs to be addressed, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources has now implemented the strictest interpretation of “No Wake Zone,” which demands that all vessels remain at idle speed using only enough forward momentum to “maintain steerage.”
No boat company can function out of Broad Creek under this enforcement policy. The charter boats range from offshore fishing boats to eco-tour boats that expose all of our senses to the hidden beauty of Hilton Head. The dynamic marshlands teeming life that can only be accessed by these boats unveils the essence of the Lowcountry to hundreds of tourists every day.
This policy stands to destroy this opportunity for our guests, as well as the livelihoods of the captains and their families.
A simple solution would be to make the lower portion of Broad Creek a 5-mph zone and idle speed within 150 feet of docks. This would allow the boats to make acceptable progress down the opposite bank of the creek. Something like that would be workable and reasonable.
Otherwise, the commercial boat captains will be forced to become law breakers just to survive. The currents are strong in Broad Creek. Being allowed to only “maintain steerage” would actually mean a vessel would make no way at all.
This issue can be resolved. Hopefully our local state legislators, Sen. Tom Davis and Rep. Jeff Bradley, will use their wisdom and experience to implement a workable solution for all sides as soon as possible.
Scott Hammet
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments