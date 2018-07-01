Please help my Beaufort garden grow

In the past several years I have bought plants for my garden, but have not had a quality product.
I have added worm castings and have gone to an organic system. When I was growing up, all we did was plant the seed and it grew. The plants we buy today at $3.58 each are a waste of money.
In my opinion, we need more cow, horse and chicken manure available, and not this bag stuff.
I collect rain water so I do not have the chlorine and I mix eggshells in it.
Would someone please advise me as I am worn out on this matter and the tomatoes you buy in a store are a bunch of junk, as are the other vegetables.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
