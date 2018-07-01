Trump best president ever? Try most dishonest ever

The headline on a recent letter stated “Trump may be the best president ever.” But one pertinent word was missing: “Dishonest.” The headline should have read “Trump may be the most dishonest president ever.” After all, throughout his presidency Trump has averaged more than six public lies per day.
The writer praises the Trump tax legislation, and claims he himself will save over $2,000 from last year. I guess he is proud that his grandchildren will pay for the savings that he is receiving. The national debt will increase by over $2 trillion in 10 years because of this tax legislation, and that does not include other spending increases. I am sure our grandchildren and their children will be more than honored to pay for that ill-advised tax legislation.
He also talks about foreign policy and how much Trump has done with North Korea. But what about our neighbors to the north and south, and our allies in Europe and Japan? Trump has alienated all of them and treats our enemies like friends, and our allies like adversaries. Vladimir Putin loves Donald Trump, and that says it all.
Finally, he speaks reverently of Fox News because Fox tells him what he wants to hear irrespective of the truth. After all, a number of the lies that Trump tells every day come directly through Fox.
At Trump’s destructive pace, it may very well be the Republican Party that impeaches him.
Tony Amadeo
Bluffton
