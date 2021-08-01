McMaster, GOP need to get their stories straight on COVID-19, vaccines

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that he and First Lady Peggy McMaster, left, each received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Pharmacy on Monday, April 19, 2021. Courtesy of S.C. Gov. McMaster's Twitter account

Enough with the mixed messaging.

If we ever want to see the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster and his fellow republicans have got to listen to the medical experts and clearly tell their supporters to do the same.

Today on FOX News Sunday, McMaster accused the nation’s health experts of exaggerating the threat of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible delta variant.

“I think there’s some exaggeration going on, some hyperbole,” McMaster said. He acknowledged that infection rates are increasing in South Carolina, but then added “they’re way below what they were a year ago.”

His comments come at the same time that the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting that the number of people hospitalized in South Carolina with coronavirus has increased by more than 100% in the past two weeks.

As of Tuesday, 453 people were reported hospitalized compared to 192 people two weeks ago. Cases are rising to levels not seen since February with no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, less than 45 percent of South Carolina residents are vaccinated.

“We’re urging people to get vaccinated, but I really think we’ve got to stay calm,” McMaster said Sunday morning. “We have put the fire out. It’s smoldering in places and could come back up, but the house is not on fire again.”

Think about that for a minute.

Are you willing to live in a house that is just burning slowly?

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Nancy Mace Tweeted from one Twitter account on July 29 that Speaker Nancy Pelosi could “come and get me” regarding mask requirements in the Capitol.

Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7vDNn4Tzke — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

Yet, on July 31 Mace Tweeted from her official account that “Vaccinations work. It might just save your life” complete with a link to the state’s vaccine locator.

Vaccinations work. It might just save save your life.https://t.co/kfdHSs5cOA pic.twitter.com/Sb6hxJdfOf — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 31, 2021

Comments on her tweets ranged from people glad she supported vaccines, though they wanted her to be more vocal, to others doubting vaccines work or are even necessary. One person wrote, “Vaccine for what??? A Scamdemic!!”

It’s no wonder their constituents have doubts when McMaster is telling them that health experts are just making things up - he accused them of “ engaging in frightening hyperbole” - and Mace touts the science of vaccines (while wearing a mask mind you) and not the science behind wearing masks.

McMaster told FOX News this morning, ““We have the information. We know the danger involved. Vaccinations are available all over the state. Testing is available all over the state. It’s all free. And we’re going to trust the people to do the right thing.”

But the right thing, for many, will remain in doubt until our elected officials get their COVID stories straight.