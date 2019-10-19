Editorials Bluffton must make developers pay | Letters

I once lived in Schaumburg, Illinois, outside of Chicago. The home of Motorola, Union 76 Oil and Woodfield Mall, the largest in the country at the time. The traffic was outrageous, so after two years I built farther out.

The Village was run by a former country singer named Bob Atcher. He wore a white suit and white cowboy hat. A rube? Not at all. When developers came calling, Atcher told them they could build houses, but they had to pay for the infrastructure necessary, plus the primary and secondary education for 1.5 children per home. When the Woodfield developers called, he told them they must pay $.001 per dollar spent at the mall. Outrageous, the developers screamed. We won’t do it! They came and they paid.

Schaumburg had the lowest property taxes in the suburbs. If they needed a new fire truck, they paid cash. A new library or school, the Village paid cash. All the cash came from the developers.

Do we allow every developer to burden Bluffton with school and infrastructure costs? Do we allow them to stick us with higher taxes while they profit, building hundreds of new homes?

The school board is asking for a lot of new money just to function. Current impact fees fall far short to meet the need. Developers will scream they won’t come to Bluffton and they certainly will not pay higher fees. Yes, they will on both fronts. If they won’t pay, they can stay away. Fine with me.

Rick Sweet Bluffton

Today’s issues on Hilton Head need attention

I have read recent articles about the “10 commandments” of Hilton Head Island and the mayor’s escapades to Italy and Washington, D.C., while the S.C. Department of Transportation makes decisions about bridge access.

The commandments reflect idyllic bygone days with ferry access, but Town Council must act upon today’s realities and future needs.

Bridge access is vital to the island’s economic future based on tourism. Without affordable housing on Hilton Head, how do island residents, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, etc., expect to keep a workforce? Why would someone drive an extra hour to Hilton Head when job opportunities exist on the mainland, which could permit time to see your kids’ after-school activities? Are Hilton Head residents ready to replace this workforce and perform these services?

Council should (1) engage SCDOT and select the best option (recognizing someone dislikes each option), and (2) develop affordable housing on the island. There should be no clear-cutting, as affordable housing can be provided with suitable buffering.

Affordable housing would be an improvement over current useage (and sight) of the Dillon Road/William Hilton Parkway town property. Without affordable housing, the bridge decision will make little difference as residents and tourists find deteriorating services due to a missing workforce.

It’s time for leadership by the mayor and Town Council to impact the SCDOT bridge solution and develop affordable housing on Hilton Head. Public service is a noble undertaking and the citizenry expects Council to act, ensuring a better future based upon today’s realities.

Herwig Baumann Hilton Head Island