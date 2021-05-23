‘Other motives’ in stopping construction in Beaufort’s Historic District | Op-Ed

These two words, “other motives,” were said by Beaufort’s new mayor, Stephen Murray, as quoted in Karl Puckett’s May 14 article in the Beaufort Gazette, to describe the “intentions” of Will Cook and Graham Trask in alerting the National Park Service (NPS) to the current threat facing the Beaufort Historic District, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1973, as well as the newly-created Reconstruction Era National Historical Park that is located within the Beaufort Historic District.

Mr. Murray, as you did not elucidate on our “other motives,” we would like to take this opportunity to clarify them. We also invite you to clarify what you meant by “other motives.”

Our motives are:

A) The City of Beaufort’s Historic District Review Board (HDRB) has approved three massive infill structures — a 484+/- parking garage, a 77+/- corporate hotel and a 24+/- apartment/retail/office complex. All are slated for construction within a 3-block area in the Beaufort Historic District. However, none of these massive structures has received a “special exemption” by the City of Beaufort Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBOA) as required by law. ZBOA approval must occur prior to initial consideration by the HDRB. To our knowledge, none of these three projects has applied for nor received a “special exemption.” Yet, all have received either final or preliminary approval by the HDRB. Such approval does not comply with Beaufort’s historic preservation ordinance and places future maintenance of the Beaufort Historic Landmark District’s status unnecessarily in jeopardy.

B) If the City of Beaufort continues to authorize construction of these massive structures, each structure individually and collectively will visually detract from the Beaufort Historic District’s small-scale atmosphere, context and associations.

C) Mayor Murray, City Council, City Staff, and the HDRB all appear to have ignored their own City Code. We were left with no choice but to notify the National Park Service of the threats posed by the City’s actions. The NPS is the federal agency that approves and monitors National Historic Landmark Districts.

D) The NPS will only intervene in a situation, such as Beaufort’s, after gathering supporting evidence and holding discussions with organizations such as the South Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the Beaufort Historic Foundation. The NPS concluded a threat exists, deserving further investigation.

E) Our motives remain focused on ensuring growth within the Beaufort Historic District remains balanced with, and respects Beaufort’s historic resources that citizens have fought for decades to protect and preserve for the benefit of current and future generations. The Beaufort Historic District is the district the City Code is designed to protect. Unless, as is currently the case, the code is not followed by the City itself.

F) It’s unfortunate that outside intervention was required here by Beaufort natives, and that calls for assistance from the NPS did not originate from the City itself.

So, Mr. Murray, we ask you: What, in your opinion, are our “other motives”?

We also ask you: What are your and the City’s motives?

Why doesn’t the City admit that the City Code has been violated?

Why drag the City of Beaufort staff and tax-paying Beaufortonians into a legal battle defending past City of Beaufort mistakes?

Why bring unwanted attention to the City of Beaufort by the National Park Service, the South Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, and other local, state and national stakeholders?

And why are you taking this so personally as exhibited in your May 11th City Council Meeting where you expressed your disapproval of us alerting the National Park Service and made ad hominem assertions in the May 14, 2021, Beaufort Gazette/Island Packet?

Beaufort urges you, Mr. Mayor, the City Council, and the City staff to muster the courage to admit past mistakes, void the current HDRB approvals, and send these massive infill projects to the ZBOA as required by law.