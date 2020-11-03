SC’s voters give Lindsey Graham another 6 years in the US Senate. Here’s our view

The power of incumbency is a massive one, and on Tuesday night its force across South Carolina easily carried Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate

Graham decisively defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison by a margin far wider than most expected given the hard-fought nature of their race.

It’s clear that Graham’s 18 years of experience in the Senate — which has brought him widespread influence that includes chairing the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee — has won him a level of goodwill among South Carolinians that can’t always be easily measured in pre-election polls.

It can, however, always be counted upon on Election Day itself to strongly validate Graham’s work in Washington with another six-year term.

“No candidate owes so much to so many as I do,” Graham said during his victory speech Tuesday night.

“I will never take my eye off the ball of looking out for the state’s interests in Washington.”

It would have taken a supreme leap of faith for South Carolinians to forsake Graham for Harrison, a well-funded and energetic candidate who was nonetheless making his first run for elected office.

It was a leap of faith that the overwhelming majority of South Carolina’s voters felt little reason or desire to take.

And the credit for that goes more to Graham’s deep strength as a familiar political figure than any weakness on Harrison’s part as a relatively novice politician.

It’s beyond debate that Graham’s keen ability to reflect the conservative values of the widespread South Carolina electorate is the key reason why he continues to receive its trust to serve it in Washington.

And it’s the main reason why Graham will now serve the Palmetto State in Washington for another six years.