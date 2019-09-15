Hilton Head pirate featured on Wheel of Fortune. Episode airs on ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’

Here’s 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects Think you know all there is to know about pirates? The Coastal Discovery Museum's exhibit "Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers" dispels a number of false notions about them, many of which come from novels and movies. Here's three things from the ex Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Think you know all there is to know about pirates? The Coastal Discovery Museum's exhibit "Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers" dispels a number of false notions about them, many of which come from novels and movies. Here's three things from the ex

When Patrick Coughlin tried his hand at the Wheel of Fortune, he had to leave his pirate attire at home.

“There was a dress code, but I did keep my pirate ‘stashe,” he said, referring to his chin-length mustache.

Coughlin, the owner of the cruise experience Pirates of Hilton Head Island, was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune in Culver City, California, last month. In his day job, Coughlin keeps cruises running for families as they search for buried treasure and shoot fellow pirates with water cannons from a pirate-style ship.

He didn’t get to choose his episode’s air date, but shortly after filming, Coughlin and his “better half,” Monika, found out it would be broadcast at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 on WSAV.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Monika perked up. The date registered with her immediately: It’s International Talk like a Pirate Day (yes, that’s real).

“It was truly random. Not only do (the producers) pick what show you’re going to be on at random, but when it’s going to air,” he said.

Patrick Coughlin, the owner of the cruise experience based in Harbour Town Pirates of Hilton Head Island, was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune in Culver City, California last month. In his day job, Coughlin keeps cruises running for families as they search for buried treasure and shoot fellow pirate, Stinky Pete, with water cannons from a pirate-style ship. Pirates of Hilton Head Special to The Island Packet

Coughlin said he couldn’t tell The Island Packet what the outcome of his run on the show was, but said it was a “wonderful experience.”

He ended up on the show after he and Monika tried out in summer 2018 at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. After two mini-show successes and rounds of word puzzles, Coughlin said he was chosen for the real-deal wheel.

“I couldn’t remember anything the moment after I was done,” Coughlin said, recalling his nervousness. “I had tunnel vision.”

But the Wheel of Fortune staff are prepared for that, he said.

“The whole staff were super professional and ... they did everything to get you excited and get your mind off of being nervous,” Coughlin said.

The pirates will hold a watch party for the episode at Lucky Rooster on Hilton Head on Sept. 19.

Asked his favorite letter after his run at the wheel, Coughlin said, “R... I am a pirate after all.”

Patrick Coughlin Special to The Island Packet