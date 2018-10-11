‘Perfect’ weather in store for the Myrtle Beach area this weekend after Michael

The weekend forecast looks great for Horry and Georgetown counties after the remnants of Hurricane Michael depart.
Despite passing through the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the storm will help cool high temperatures and lessen humidity across both counties.
The weekend forecast from Pawleys Island to North Myrtle Beach looks “much better” for residents and tourists once Hurricane Michael leaves, said NWS Wilmington meteorologist Victoria Oliva.
The Grand Strand can expect weekend temperatures in the low 60s to the mid-70.
Hurricane Michael produced high, damaging winds that caused some trees and power lines to go down in parts of South Carolina.
Thankfully, this weekend’s winds will calm down and only be 9 to 14 mph.
If you’re planning to hit the water, you should still be cautious of strong rip currents and high surf, said Oliva.
Whether you’re heading out to Myrtle Beach’s Oktoberfest or just hitting up the beach, you won’t be disappointed by the forecast.
Make sure to double-check the weather before you head out this weekend:
