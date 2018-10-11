Hurricane Michael is closing the Savannah Bridge. Here are alternate routes

Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed.
By
By

Hurricane

Savannah’s Talmadge bridge reopens to traffic after closing during Michael

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2018 01:05 PM

Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina’s Lowcountry, reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The span was closed to all traffic starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Anticipated “gale-force winds” related to Hurricane Michael made the bridge dangerous for drivers, the transportation agency said in a news release.

Before reopening, the bridge was inspected, officials said.

Michael, which swept over the Lowcountry as a tropical storm overnight, made landfall on the Florida Panhandle midday Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

In addition, the Houlihan Bridge reopened to maritime traffic, the news release said.

