Savannah’s Talmadge bridge reopens to traffic after closing during Michael

Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina’s Lowcountry, reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The span was closed to all traffic starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Anticipated “gale-force winds” related to Hurricane Michael made the bridge dangerous for drivers, the transportation agency said in a news release.
Before reopening, the bridge was inspected, officials said.
Michael, which swept over the Lowcountry as a tropical storm overnight, made landfall on the Florida Panhandle midday Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.
In addition, the Houlihan Bridge reopened to maritime traffic, the news release said.
