People swim on Hilton Head beach, despite rip current warnings for Michael

Lots of people were seen swimming on Hilton Head's Coligny Beach Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, as forecasters warned against swimming ahead of Hurricane Michael.
By
Hurricane

A ‘dynamite’ weekend is in store for Beaufort County after Hurricane Michael

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2018 11:16 AM

Call it a beautiful calm after the storm.

Hurricane Michael brought strong winds and tornado threats to Beaufort County Wednesday night and county officials continued to send out coastal and tropical storm advisories Thursday.

Now that the storm is moving north and away from South Carolina, when will we see the sun again?

It turns out there really will be a calm after the storm. The weekend forecast shows the weather will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

The strong winds from Michael will cool things down significantly in Beaufort County and it will feel like the perfect fall weekend for residents and tourists, National Weather Service officials say.

“People who have been complaining about the humidity and heat that has been happening so late (in the season)“ will find both gone this weekend, said NWS Charleston meteorologist Mike Emlaw.

The forecast for Friday looks “dynamite,” he said.

However, storms such as Michael will always stir up local waters, said Emlaw, so it’s better be cautious if you’re going to the beach Friday, when there could be strong rip currents.

Those currents aren’t likely Saturday and Sunday, he said.

The sun will also return to the county. Friday should offer sunny skies and winds will decrease significantly.

Beaufort County forecast

Thursday

Tropical storm conditions expected throughout the day. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s, except in the mid 60s near the coast. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the lower 60s near the coast. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

