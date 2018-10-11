A ‘dynamite’ weekend is in store for Beaufort County after Hurricane Michael

Call it a beautiful calm after the storm.
Hurricane Michael brought strong winds and tornado threats to Beaufort County Wednesday night and county officials continued to send out coastal and tropical storm advisories Thursday.
Now that the storm is moving north and away from South Carolina, when will we see the sun again?
It turns out there really will be a calm after the storm. The weekend forecast shows the weather will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors.
The strong winds from Michael will cool things down significantly in Beaufort County and it will feel like the perfect fall weekend for residents and tourists, National Weather Service officials say.
“People who have been complaining about the humidity and heat that has been happening so late (in the season)“ will find both gone this weekend, said NWS Charleston meteorologist Mike Emlaw.
The forecast for Friday looks “dynamite,” he said.
However, storms such as Michael will always stir up local waters, said Emlaw, so it’s better be cautious if you’re going to the beach Friday, when there could be strong rip currents.
Those currents aren’t likely Saturday and Sunday, he said.
The sun will also return to the county. Friday should offer sunny skies and winds will decrease significantly.
Beaufort County forecast
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions expected throughout the day. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s, except in the mid 60s near the coast. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the lower 60s near the coast. North winds around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
