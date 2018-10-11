Powerhouse Gym/Facebook
As Hurricane Michael passes Beaufort Co., these businesses, services reopen Friday

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2018 09:11 AM

Hurricane Michael weakened into a tropical storm THursday as it passed through southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

Beaufort County’s government offices closed their doors and canceled public meetings Thursday.

Even a few churches and community centers closed ahead of the storm.

Here’s what will re-open Friday:

Beaufort

City of Beaufort administrative offices will resume at normal business hours

St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Will resume 8 a.m. service

Beaufort-Jasper YMCA — Will reopen 5 a.m.

Naval Hospital Beaufort will resume normal business hours

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s graduation ceremony anticipated to continue; Will be held indoor or outdoor depending on weather

Bluffton

Station 300 — Will have modified hours Thursday, anticipated to resume normal business hours Friday. Modified Hours: Open at 5 p.m. Thursday

Corner Perk — Open both Thursday and Friday normal hours

Zellweger Family Chiropractic open normal business hours Thursday and Friday

Hilton Head

Powerhouse Gym open Thursday and Friday; normal hours

Deas Guyz Concert at Poseidon Rooftop Bar — Will continue as planned. Buy tickets here.

