As Hurricane Michael passes Beaufort Co., these businesses, services reopen Friday

Hurricane Michael weakened into a tropical storm THursday as it passed through southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
Beaufort County’s government offices closed their doors and canceled public meetings Thursday.
Even a few churches and community centers closed ahead of the storm.
Here’s what will re-open Friday:
Beaufort
City of Beaufort administrative offices will resume at normal business hours
St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Will resume 8 a.m. service
Beaufort-Jasper YMCA — Will reopen 5 a.m.
Naval Hospital Beaufort will resume normal business hours
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s graduation ceremony anticipated to continue; Will be held indoor or outdoor depending on weather
Bluffton
Station 300 — Will have modified hours Thursday, anticipated to resume normal business hours Friday. Modified Hours: Open at 5 p.m. Thursday
Corner Perk — Open both Thursday and Friday normal hours
Zellweger Family Chiropractic open normal business hours Thursday and Friday
Hilton Head
Powerhouse Gym open Thursday and Friday; normal hours
Deas Guyz Concert at Poseidon Rooftop Bar — Will continue as planned. Buy tickets here.
