Make sure you have all hurricane supplies you need

The National Weather Service recommends to have these things handy during a hurricane.
By
Up Next
The National Weather Service recommends to have these things handy during a hurricane.
By

Hurricane

It’s not too late! These Beaufort County-area stores are still stocked ahead of Hurricane Michael

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2018 09:51 AM

Hurricane Michael is now a Category 4 storm that could bring damaging winds and tornadoes to Beaufort County.

Strong winds could hit the county as early as this afternoon.

If you’re planning on stocking up this morning or during your lunch break, here are a list of stores that are stocked and ready for you:

Beaufort

Walmart at Robert Smalls Parkway — FULLY STOCKED

Piggly Wiggly — FULLY STOCKED

Publix on Lady’s Island — STOCKED

Bluffton

Kroger’s — STOCKED

Food Lion — STOCKED

Publix at Buckwalter — STOCKED

Walmart — STOCKED

Hilton Head

Kroger’s — STOCKED

Walmart — STOCKED

BI-LO in Port Royal Plaza — STOCKED

Whole Foods — STOCKED

Hardeeville/Jasper County

Walmart — STOCKED

  Comments  