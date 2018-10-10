It’s not too late! These Beaufort County-area stores are still stocked ahead of Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is now a Category 4 storm that could bring damaging winds and tornadoes to Beaufort County.
Strong winds could hit the county as early as this afternoon.
If you’re planning on stocking up this morning or during your lunch break, here are a list of stores that are stocked and ready for you:
Beaufort
Walmart at Robert Smalls Parkway — FULLY STOCKED
Piggly Wiggly — FULLY STOCKED
Publix on Lady’s Island — STOCKED
Bluffton
Kroger’s — STOCKED
Food Lion — STOCKED
Publix at Buckwalter — STOCKED
Walmart — STOCKED
Hilton Head
Kroger’s — STOCKED
Walmart — STOCKED
BI-LO in Port Royal Plaza — STOCKED
Whole Foods — STOCKED
Hardeeville/Jasper County
Walmart — STOCKED
