Tropical Storm Michael is ‘almost a hurricane.’ Here’s what it means for Beaufort County

Tropical Storm Micheal is “almost a hurricane” moving into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning, and weather advisories are already starting to crop up for the Lowcountry.
Beaufort County can expect 2-3 inches of rain through Thursday night, according to according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Some coastal flooding can be expected during each high tide cycle through Thursday, especially Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said. Beaufort County is under a coastal flood advisory through 10 a.m. Monday.
Tropical storm force winds likely will affect South Carolina by Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said. Downed power lines and downed trees are possible.
Isolated tornadoes are possible through Thursday in South Carolina, according to Monday morning’s outlook.
Beaufort County is under a small craft advisory for all waters, and there is a moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents.
“King tides” — higher than normal tides related to the proximity of the moon — will a complicating factor for Beaufort County this week, meteorologist James Carpenter of the National Weather Service in Charleston, told The Island Packet on Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Michael to intensify into a hurricane on Monday as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle and pass over or just west of southeast South Carolina by midweek.
At 5 a.m., the tropical storm was located about 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 100 miles south-southwest of Cuba. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
