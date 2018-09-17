Want to help those hit hard by Hurricane Florence? Here’s how you can do it

Although Beaufort County was unscathed by Hurricane Florence, the stormed affected thousands across North and South Carolina, leaving more than a dozen dead and bringing flooding and wide-spread power outages.
The storm brought up to 40 inches of rain to some parts of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Monday morning, many roads in North Carolina, including sections of I-95 and I-40, were washed out due to flooding.
The storm’s death toll, including those caused by fallen trees and electrocutions, rose to at least 19 by Monday morning, according to reports.
As many residents are awaiting to return home and see the damage that awaits them, organizations are jumping into action and residents in the Lowcountry are banding together to help those in need.
If you’re looking for a way to help, here are where Hurricane Florence relief supplies are currently being collected in Beaufort County:
▪ Resurrection Church, at 296 Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island, is accepting donations until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The church is collecting basic supplies including bottled water, paper towels, towels, diapers, bug spray, feminine products, toiletries and snacks.
▪ Lowcountry Spotlight is also collecting supplies through its initiative, Carolina Strong! Operation Care: Hurricane Florence Relief.
The organization is collecting a wide range of items including canned goods, personal hygiene items, bottled water, pet supplies, first aid supplies, sheets, sleeping bags, tents, diapers, paper towels, plates and cups.
Drop-off locations for the initiative include:
- AmVets Post 70 - 1831 Ribaut Rd., Port Royal
- Local Clothing Boutique - 860 F. Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort
- The Cracked Egg - 1638 Paris Ave., Port Royal or 2915 N. Okatie Hwy, Ridgeland or 10735 S. Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland
- Motor City Pops - 907 Boundary St., Beaufort
