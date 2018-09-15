As Florence weakens, here’s the offices that will be reopen Monday in Beaufort County

Beaufort County will start to get back to normal Monday after the disruptions caused by Tropical Storm Florence. Here’s a partial list of what’s opening again.
Technical College of the Lowcountry
The facility will reopen and resume all operations and classes on Monday.
University of South Carolina, Beaufort
Dining halls, residence halls and online classes will resume Monday. In-person classes will resume Tuesday.
Beaufort County offices
County offices will reopen on Monday on a normal schedule, including county convenience centers for trash disposal.
City of Beaufort offices
Beaufort city offices will reopen Monday.
Town of Bluffton offices
Bluffton will reopen its government offices on Monday at 8 a.m., according to its Facebook page.
Hilton Head Island offices
The island will reopen all administrative offices Monday.
Beaufort County School District
Public schools will reopen on Monday.
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club will reopen after school on Monday.
