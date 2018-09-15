How is Tropical Storm Florence affecting Beaufort County roads on Saturday morning?

Traffic on Lowcountry roads appears to be flowing smoothly Saturday morning.
Some stretches of SC 170 near the Georgia line and U.S. 278 near SC 46 are moving slower, but there were no accidents or serious signs of congestion as of 10:15 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation website.
Farther north, I-95 looks clear through South Carolina, good news for those returning to Beaufort County as Tropical Storm Florence continues to lash parts of North and South Carolina.
On Hilton Head Island, the Cross Island Parkway is seeing some traffic on the southern side, though traffic cameras showed few cars on the road through the toll plaza.
Beaufort is seeing some slowing of traffic throughout the downtown.
All bridges in the area are open, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said at mid-morning.
This story will be updated if any severe changes occur.
