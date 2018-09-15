Here’s what experts say Tropical Storm Florence will bring to Beaufort Co. through Monday

11:00 a.m. update:
Beaufort County can expect a “a breezy, gusty day” Saturday, light rain Sunday and the threat of heavy thunderstorms Monday as Tropical Storm Florence continues to weaken over vast swatches of the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 11 a.m., Florence was 40 miles south of Florence, SC, moving west at a sluggish 2 miles per hour with max winds of 45 miles per hour.
The highest rain total so far is about 3.5 inches in Jamestown in Berkley County, the Weather Service said..
“Right now, as of 11 a.m., we got rid of the tropical storm warning in Charleston and some surrounding counties,” said Bob Bright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
He said Beaufort County will see “a breezy, gusty day,” Saturday with rain bands around the storm that could enhance the winds. However, his outlook for those winds in general was positive.
“Wind gusts could knock a branch over, but there’s hardly any rain and wind combination in Beaufort County today to cause that,” he said. “There’s more risk in the Lowcountry toward Charleston and in the Midlands.”
Rain is also expected to be light Saturday, though occasional bursts are possible. Bright said that through Sunday, Beaufort County should expect a quarter to three-tenths inches of rain, though local totals could be higher.
Monday is still slated to bring thunderstorms into the county, Bright said. Rain totals from Florence through Monday are expected to be between half a to three-quarters of an inch for the county.
“The thunderstorm from Florence on Monday will still pull moisture in from the south, but Monday will be your typical thunderstorm,” Bright said.
Saturday afternoon
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
