Which Beaufort Co. businesses are closed due to Hurricane Florence?

Due to Hurricane Florence, some local businesses and churches are closing.
Here is our running list:
Beaufort
Decibel Church — No Sunday Service
Cross Community Church — No Sunday Service
Convenience Center — CLOSED
Bluffton
St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church — No Sunday service
Bluffton School of Dance — No classes or camps until Mon., Sept. 17 until further notice
Convenience Center — CLOSED
Hilton Head
Heritage Library — CLOSED Mon., Sept. 17
St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church — No Sunday service
Hilton Head Island Community Church — No Sunday service, but will livestream a 10 a.m. service; Closing office Mon., Sept. 17
The Bargain Box — CLOSED Friday and Saturday
Convenience Center — CLOSED
