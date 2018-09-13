The new Planet Fitness in the former Bi-Lo store at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road is photographed on Friday. The new fitness center opened Monday.
Hurricane

Which Beaufort Co. businesses are closed due to Hurricane Florence?

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

September 13, 2018 01:28 PM

Due to Hurricane Florence, some local businesses and churches are closing.

Here is our running list:

Beaufort

Decibel Church — No Sunday Service

Cross Community Church — No Sunday Service

Convenience Center — CLOSED

Bluffton

St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church — No Sunday service

Bluffton School of Dance — No classes or camps until Mon., Sept. 17 until further notice

Convenience Center — CLOSED

Hilton Head

Heritage Library — CLOSED Mon., Sept. 17

St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church — No Sunday service

Hilton Head Island Community Church — No Sunday service, but will livestream a 10 a.m. service; Closing office Mon., Sept. 17

The Bargain Box — CLOSED Friday and Saturday

Convenience Center — CLOSED

