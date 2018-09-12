SC Gov. Henry McMaster warns of high flood risk of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
Three tropical cyclones are churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 10, 2018 — Hurricane Florence, a Category 3 storm; Tropical Storm Isaac, which could become a hurricane; and Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm not expected to affect land.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence's track has shifted south, making it more likely for a South Carolina landfall. Multiple models overnight Tuesday showed the storm hovering near N.C., then going along the coast to southern S.C.
Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.