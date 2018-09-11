Here’s why Beaufort didn’t reverse highways when SC Gov called for Hurricane Florence evacuation

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
Three tropical cyclones are churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 10, 2018 — Hurricane Florence, a Category 3 storm; Tropical Storm Isaac, which could become a hurricane; and Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm not expected to affect land.
Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.
Hurricane Matthew swept into the Carolinas in 2016 and caused extensive damage in both states. But when adjusted for inflation the cost of Matthew pales in comparison to previous hurricanes. Here's a look at those costly hurricanes.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
