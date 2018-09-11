Will utility companies shut off water or electric in Beaufort County during evacuation?

The answer for almost all customers is no.
Hargray and Palmetto Electric both told The Island Packet they will keep utilities and power on after evacuation, with Palmetto Electric spokesman Tray Hunter saying that the only reason they would shut off service is by order of the governor (which is extremely unlikely).
Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority spokeswoman Pamela Flasch said there is “always a possibility” it could turn off water to the barrier islands, but that nothing is planned as of now and it will send out an alert if that status changes.
On Hilton Head, Broad Creek Public Service District General Manager Mike Allen said they have no plans to shut off water and wastewater services to customers.
The South Island public service district said it never shuts off water no matter the weather conditions.
Hilton Head Island’s public service district offices was closed and could not be reached for comment.
