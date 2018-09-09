stock image
stock image

Hurricane

Should I book hotel before evacuation order for Hurricane Florence in Beaufort Co.?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 09, 2018 08:19 PM

An evacuation order has not been called for Beaufort County, yet emergency officials are asking residents to start preparing for the possibility of a strike from Hurricane Florence.

It seems residents along the Carolina coast are listening because inland hotels are booking up ahead of the storm that could be a Category 4 before landfall.

Hurricane Florence is predicted to hit somewhere in the Carolinas early Friday morning. The path still could change.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, bookings.com was showing the booking percentage for the following locations:

  • Columbia — 86 percent booked
  • Macon, Ga. — 67 percent booked
  • Augusta, Ga. — 80 percent booked

  • Asheville, N.C. — 84 percent booked
  • Atlanta, Ga. — 34 percent booked

The bookings are for Wednesday through Saturday.

  Comments  