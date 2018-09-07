Florence expected to strengthen. Here’s what that means for the Lowcountry

Florence weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday morning, but meteorologists expect that trend to reverse over the weekend.
And the National Weather Service is advising South Carolina residents and visitors to keep their eyes on the storm’s location.
“The future track of Hurricane Florence is not yet known with any certainty, but there is a chance the storm could move through a portion of the Carolinas between Wednesday and Friday next week,” the weather service bulletin said.
Neil Dixon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the current forecast track puts the storm between Bermuda and the Carolinas.
“It’s still a long way out, but that position is concerning to anybody living on the East Coast of the U.S.,” Dixon said.
“We will know more this weekend, especially as the storm strengthens,” Dixon said.
Florence forecast
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Florence was in the Atlantic Ocean moving west at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is expected to continue moving west for a few days and then begin to turn toward the west-northwest by the end of the weekend, an advisory from the hurricane center said.
Florence’s maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, but the forecast said strengthening was expected over the weekend.
Rip currents and flooding
Even long before Florence approaches land, Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County will start to see effects of the storm’s power, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
A hazardous weather outlook warns of the moderate risk for rip currents today and tonight in southeast South Carolina and Georgia.
Also, increasing swells plus the moon at its perigee — the point in its orbit when it’s closest to Earth — mean the Lowcountry should expect shallow coastal flooding during the evening tide.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 5 to 8 p.m. for Beaufort County.
“More significant coastal flooding is possible during the middle of next week ... dependent on the track of Florence,” the weather service outlook said.
Storm preparations
Even though the storm’s track isn’t certain, Lowcountry residents should prepare for the possibility of landfall, Dixon said.
“Right now is a great time to either review your hurricane plan or create one,” he said. “Make preparations to get your home in order and be thinking ... about where you are going to go in case evacuations are ordered.”
Other tropical activity
Meteorologists also are watching two other areas where storms could form off the coast of Africa.
A low pressure system west of the Cabo Verde Islands is becoming better defined, according to the hurricane center. There is a 90 percent chance that a tropical depression will form within 48 hours.
A second system just off the coast of Africa also was given a 90 percent chance of formation later Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Gordon was over Arkansas and moving north at 7 mph. Flash flood watches were in effect.
Comments