Tropical Storm Chris strengthening off NC coast. Here's what to expect in the Lowcountry

After a day of little movement away from the coast of the Carolinas, Tropical Storm Chris began creeping northeastward on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
And even though the storm — which is expected to become a hurricane later in the day — is well offshore, Beaufort County could still see some of its effects, according to meteorologist Carl Barnes of the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Tropical Storm Chris' maximum sustained winds were 70 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm was moving northeast at 9 mph as of 11 a.m., according to the hurricane center.
The storm is expected to strengthen through Wednesday night, the hurricane center said.
As of Tuesday morning, Chris was located about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was forecast to further accelerate toward the northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for southeast Georgia and South Carolina, including Beaufort County, warning of the potential for rip currents, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
"The rip currents that we are getting are from Tropical Storm Chris," Barnes said. "We will see more frequent rip currents and stronger rip currents as well."
Barnes said beachgoers should expect swells in the 2-3 foot range. Swells normally are 1-2 feet in the summer, he said.
The weather service also warned of the possibility of minor salt water flooding around the time of the Tuesday evening high tide.
"The winds from Chris are going to elevate tides even more," Barnes said. "It's not storm surge per se, ... but it is still by and large influenced by the storm."
Minor coastal flooding could occur during the afternoon or evening high tide cycles each day into the weekend, the forecast said.
Swells generated by Tropical Storm Chris also are expected to affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl were producing gusty winds and areas of heavy rain over portions of central and eastern Hispaniola, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters.
That system is expected to move west-northwestward across the rest of Hispaniola on Tuesday and then over the southeastern Bahamas.
Meteorologists don't expect redevelopment during the next day or so, but conditions will be more conducive later in the week.
The chance of formation in 48 hours is 20 percent, and the chance of formation over the next five days is 50 percent, the forecast said.
Beaufort County forecast
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
