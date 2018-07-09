Tropical Storm Chris drifts off Carolinas. What does that mean for Beaufort County?

Tropical Storm Chris, churning off the Carolina coast, is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane later today or tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm was mostly "meandering well of the coast of the Carolinas" as of the Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Monday advisory.
Chris was drifting south at 1 mph, and maximum wind speeds were near 60 mph with higher gusts at that time, meteorologists said. The storm was expected to begin to accelerate northeastward late Tuesday.
The Beaufort County forecast for the next several days is sunny and hot, with a chance of rain not entering the forecast until Wednesday.
"The weather itself will be quite pleasant over the next few days," said James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Beaufort County should not expect any significant impacts from Tropical Storm Chris, but there is a chance for increased rip current risk, according to Carpenter.
Those heading to the beach should check with lifeguards for warnings before getting into the water, he recommended.
Rough seas and rip currents are a danger along the coasts of North and South Carolina, even down into eastern Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists said.
Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl are expected to pass over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday, according to the Hurricane Center.
"Unfavorable upper-level winds and interaction with land should prevent redevelopment during the next day or two, but environmental conditions could become somewhat conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone later this week," the center's advisory said.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the system's chance of formation over the next five days was 40 percent.
Beaufort County forecast
Monday
Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night
Mostly clear. Lows around 70, except in the mid 70s near the coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s, except in the mid 70s near the coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s, except in the lower 90s near the coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Comments