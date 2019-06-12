Bluffton had the most rain in the US in the last 24 hours. Beware of flash floods tonight

Here are 5 risks that come with floodwater Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm.

If you’re thinking it, you’re not alone: Will this rain ever end?

Meteorologically speaking, yes. Bluffton and Hilton Head Island have partly sunny forecasts starting Thursday.

But the massive amounts of rain got the attention of weather experts from around the country in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), which listed Bluffton’s 8.64 inches of rain in the last 24 hours the highest in the country.

The non-stop showers and thunderstorms dumped rain unevenly on Beaufort County — the south end of Daufuskie Island got 1.71 inches yesterday while Old Town Bluffton got 7.09, CoCoRaHS said.

The National Weather Service Charleston issued a flash flood watch for Beaufort and Jasper counties, along with most of the Lowcountry region, that remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“A particular concern will be for heavy rainfall occurring along the coast later this afternoon within a few hours of the 5 p.m. high tide. Tide levels will be above normal due to the onshore winds which will reduce the ability for stormwater to drain,” a weather alert from NWS said.

“The evening commute in the major coastal metro areas including Charleston and Savannah could be significantly hampered due to numerous flooded roadways,” the alert said.

If you’re tired of the rainy days, there is relief in the forecast.

“Rain chances will drop off quickly through the night (Wednesday) as drier air moves in the area from Thursday to Saturday,” according to NWS Charleston.

Cooler temperatures are expected as well, with lows in the 60s in some of the inland areas of the Lowcountry.

However, Beaufort County and others technically remain in “moderate drought” status.

That is, until the drought response committee meets again Thursday morning to reassess drought conditions.

Rain for days

Beaufort County has been under on-again-off-again flash flood watches for several days, and downed trees in the area have caused accidents as far inland as Richland.

On Hilton Head, southbound traffic backed up for several hours when a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputy had to block the right lane on U.S. 278 Wednesday morning because it was flooded.





The Island Packet’s article about “17 things to do when it rains on Hilton Head Island” is trending again as tourist season ramps up during a week that’s been wetter than Tropical Storm Irma was in 2017.

Some areas received more rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday than they did during recent tropical storms and hurricanes.

During Irma’s visit to Hilton Head, the area saw 7.76 inches of rain. The recent rainfall also surpassed Tropical Storm Hermine’s total rainfall in 2016 of three to five inches.

Luckily, we haven’t yet surpassed Hurricane Matthew’s rain totals, which reached 14.04 inches.

An additional two to five inches rain is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening.