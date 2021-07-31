Beaufort County’s ‘hot and humid’ with heat advisory, excessive heat warning in effect

If you thought summer was heating up in Beaufort County, you were right.

Forecasters are predicting the Lowcountry to have heat indexes with three digits this weekend.

Saturday is fixing to be a hot one with most of South Carolina’s coast and some of Georgia’s south eastern coast under a heat advisory. The excessive heat in Beaufort County is expected to range between 109 and 113 degrees, according to the 6 a.m. National Weather Service briefing.

“The combination of temperatures in the 90s and moderate levels of humidity will produce another day of dangerous heat,” the briefing said.

The hottest part of the day is predicted to be between 2 and 6 p.m. with the heat advisory lasting from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This is a continuation from Friday when the heat index in Beaufort hit 115 degrees around 4 p.m. Hilton Head Island was following close behind at 113 degrees during that time and Savannah’s heat index got up to 109.

Paired with the heat is a threat of severe thunderstorms. Isolated and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

“A few of these could become severe,” the briefing said.

The forecast for heavy precipitation continues into next week with rainfall between one and two inches possible on Monday.

There is a #HeatAdvisory in effect for the areas in orange Saturday. Max heat indices 110-111F expected. Limit time outdoors. take frequent breaks in the shade or better yet in an air conditioned room. Drink water to remain hydrated. https://t.co/zYiCFgGhvV pic.twitter.com/8nysy3Eqaf — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) July 31, 2021

Here’s the weather forecast through early next week, according to the National Weather Station:

Today

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%.