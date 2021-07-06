Elsa latest updates: Tropical storm watch issued for Beaufort County

This story will be updated.

A tropical storm watch was issued Tuesday morning for Beaufort County, meaning heavy rain and storm-force winds are possible in the Lowcountry over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Elsa, located 65 miles west-northwest of Key West, Florida, at 11 a.m., is moving north-northwest at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph, but National Hurricane Center forecasters expect the storm to strengthen through Tuesday night.

It “could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida,” the forecast said.

The Lowcountry can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain, although 8 inches is possible, the forecast said. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center, and there’s a threat of tornadoes Wednesday across the Lowcountry, southeast Georgia and north Florida.

“As Elsa makes its trek across northern Florida into southeast Georgia, it is expected to weaken,” Neil Dixon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said. “The latest forecast indicates it will be transitioning from a tropical storm to a depression as it reaches the Lowcountry of South Carolina.”

Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast Wednesday morning and then move northeastward across the Southeast through Thursday.

“The worst impacts will occur Wednesday through Thursday,” National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Pete Mohlin said. “There’s a risk for tropical-storm-force winds across the immediate coast, so Hilton Head could see 40 mph winds.”

Tornado threats will continue for the Lowcountry until midday Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. update.

“The potential is there for a 1-2 foot storm surge along our coast as well; this combined with heavy rainfall may result in locally serious coastal flooding,” according to a weather alert from the S.C. State Climate Office.

“We expect Elsa to be trucking along and moving out of South Carolina during the midday hours of Thursday, so conditions improve quickly through this time,” Frank Strait, severe weather liaison for the S.C. State Climate Office, said in the alert. “Our typical July heat and humidity resumes Friday through the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s and isolated pop-up afternoon thunderstorms each day.”

The main potential risks from Elsa on the Lowcountry, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, are: