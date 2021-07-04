Tropical Storm Elsa could arrive in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning, NWS says

Tropical Storm Elsa could hit Georgia and South Carolina by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Elsa neared eastern Cuba on Sunday, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to reach the Florida Keys by Tuesday morning before possibly making its way to southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm was moving northwest at 14 mph and is expected to turn north-northwest by Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The amount of land the storm passes through impacts its strength, therefore, the impact level is uncertain, according to the briefing.

The biggest potential hazards with the storm, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service include: heavy rain, tornadoes, flooding, strong winds.