Thunderstorms off coast of Hilton Head could turn into tropical depression, NHC says

A formation of thunderstorms east-southeast of Hilton Head has a high “formation chance” of 70% in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The formation is approximately 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head and, according to the NHC, could reach the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by Monday night with low wind projections ranging from 15 to 25 mph. If the storm continues, tropical storm or tropical depression advisories may be issued to the area by afternoon. If that happens, then tropical storm warnings could come without much notice, according to the NHC.

Several inches of rain can be expected along the coast through Tuesday, according to the NHC.

An Air Force reserve unit will fly out to evaluate the formation.