More severe weather is on the way for Beaufort County Thursday night. When it’ll end

As if Beaufort County hasn’t had its fill of wet weather, more rain and possibly severe thunderstorms will roll through the county Thursday night.

Starting at 3 p.m., thunderstorms are expected to bring between one and three inches of rain to the county, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

High winds of up to 58 mph are expected throughout the evening, which could cause isolated power outages and downed trees, according to the weather service.

Severe weather is likely to affect Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Port Royal until about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Neighboring Jasper County has issued a flash flood watch that expires at 5 a.m. Friday.

The weather service also lists a flash flood watch for Beaufort into Friday.

A warm front pushed through South Carolina Thursday bringing a wall of rain. National Weather Service Charleston

Beaufort County weekend weather forecast

Once the storms pass through, Beaufort County will have to hold on one more day until the sun appears.

Here’s the forecast:

Thursday afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast winds around 6 mph becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog before 10 pm. Low around 46. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 50. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Source: NWS Charleston