Potential for severe thunderstorms in Beaufort County Monday evening. What to know

A rainy weekend in Beaufort County may be punctuated by severe thunderstorms Monday evening, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Much of the county is at risk for hazardous weather this evening between 7 p.m. and midnight, the forecast, issued Monday morning, says. Wind gusts could reach over 60 miles per hour, potentially downing trees and power lines, according to the NWS.

An isolated tornado is possible east of I-95, according to the forecast. There’s “about a 5% chance” of that occurring, based on a forecast Monday morning, said NWS Senior Meteorologist Peter Mohlin.

The rain has just about moved out of the area... for tonight. Here is look at some of the rainfall totals we've received this weekend.



More rain on the way tomorrow as well. Check your local forecast at https://t.co/PwjSyXAsVx#chswx #scwx #savwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/i60qPU5WhM — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 15, 2021

“It’s been pretty soggy that’s for sure,” said Mohlin. Over the weekend, Hilton Head Island received 2.39 inches of rain, the NWS said.

After the week of damp conditions in the Lowcountry, Tuesday will be a “noticeably better day,” Mohlin said.