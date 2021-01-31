Weather News

Drivers should expect ‘hazardous’ wind gusts on area bridges, weather service says

Those traveling through coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry may experience hazardous driving conditions on area bridges and overpasses, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning.

The special weather statement, issued at 7:19 a.m. Sunday, said south and southwest winds are expected to increase throughout the day, leading to wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph.

Wind gusts will create hazardous driving conditions, the statement said. Drivers should be prepared for strong, sudden wind gusts “which could cause you to lose control of your vehicle.”

The statement is in place for South Carolina’s Beaufort County, Jasper County, Colleton County, Charleston County and Georgia’s Bryan County, Chatham County, Liberty County and McIntosh County.

The bridges that could be impacted include:

Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge (Woods Bridge in Beaufort)

Talmadge Memorial Bridge

Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Don N. Holt Bridge

James B. Edwards Bridge

Ben Sawyer Bridge

Isle of Palms Connector Bridge

Amos Nathaniel Rogers Bridge

McKinley Washington Jr. Bridge

People should be careful when driving “high profile” vehicles across bridges and overpasses, the statement said.

