SC Lowcountry, Midlands could see flash floods tonight, National Weather Service says

Large portions of South Carolina and Georgia are under a flash flood watch, the National Weather Service announced Saturday afternoon.

The NWS is predicting between one and three inches of rainfall Saturday night in the Midlands, including Richland, Lexington and Sumter Counties, and between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall in portions of the Lowcountry, including Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties.

The heaviest rainfall is expected between 6 p.m. and midnight, and could hit Georgia the hardest. The watch extends into Central Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

“Locally heavy rainfall could result in flooding of some roadways, especially within more urbanized, low lying, poorly drained regions,” an NWS press release said.

“Given that the heavy rainfall will occur mostly at night, detection of any flooding could be difficult, especially while driving.”

The flood watch will expire at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to an NWS press release.

In Beaufort and Richland Counties, there’s a low chance of showers Sunday morning and a sunny forecast for Monday.