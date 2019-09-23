Beaufort Co. hasn’t had a tornado since 2014, but it soon will have warning sirens

Map shows phases of tornado siren coverage in Beaufort County Beaufort County will install tornado sirens throughout Beaufort County starting in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort County will install tornado sirens throughout Beaufort County starting in 2020.

Tornado sirens are coming to Beaufort County even if tornadoes don’t appear to be.

A plan to add 12 tornado sirens throughout the county is moving forward with $333,000 from the federal government, and a second phase that would add 15 additional sirens is in the works, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David Zeoli.

Completing both phases would bring the total number of tornado sirens in the county to 27. Installation on the first phase is scheduled to start in July 2020, Zeoli said.

Tornadoes occur infrequently in Beaufort County. Forecaster Steve Rowley with the National Weather Service in Charleston said that only three have touched down since 2010 and none since 2014.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Hurricane Irma was our last tornado that touched down and that wasn’t even close to Beaufort County,” Rowley said of a 2017 tornado spree the Charleston area.

But the county’s plan to install the sirens is precautionary.

“It could save a life, and we have lost a life in Beaufort County,” Zeoli said of a 1998 incident where one person died in an F2 tornado.

Having sirens will help get the message to people who lack technology, such as reliable access to internet or smartphones, to track tornadoes on their own. There are some portions of the county where greater than six percent of households don’t have phone service, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

On Hilton Head Island, Zeoli said a siren system would help keep beachgoers informed of severe weather. On the beach, they’re less likely to have their phones nearby.

The sirens would be controlled by the National Weather Service in Charleston and would be used only for tornado warnings, Zeoli said. Each siren reaches a 1.5-mile radius.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Special to The Island Packet

Phase one





In phase one, 12 tornado sirens will be installed starting next summer:

Beaufort area:

Russ Point Boat Landing

Wilmington Street

Burton Wells County Park

James J. Davis Elementary, Seabrook

Bluffton area:

Buckwalter Recreation Center

Technical College of the Lowcountry

May River High School

Hilton Head Island area:

Hilton Head High School

Fire Department Palmetto Dunes

Daufuskie Elementary School

St. Helena/Lady’s Island area:

St. Helena Library

Lady’s Island fire station on Lands End Road

Phase one will cost about $520,000 in total. Federal grant money for hazard mitigation will fund $333,000, and the Beaufort County Council voted in 2018 to provide a local match of $187,000 to cover the rest, Zeoli said.

Phase two

Fifteen sirens are proposed in the second phase of the project, which has not been approved yet:

Beaufort area:

Whale Branch High School

Beaufort Academy

Port Royal Fire Station

S.C. 462

Shell Point Fire Station on Parris Island Gateway

Bluffton area:

Edgar Glenn Boat Ramp

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

River Ridge Academy

Bluffton Township Fire District station on Old Palmetto Bluff Road

Hilton Head area:

Daufuskie Fire Station

Coligny Beach area

St. Helena/Lady’s Island area:

Lady’s Island - St. Helena Fire Station on Lady’s Island Drive

Lady’s Island - St. Helena Fire Station on Sams Point Road

Lady’s Island - St. Helena Fire Station on Sea Island Parkway

Fripp Island Fire Department

Phase two would cost about $459,000, Zeoli said. Beaufort County has applied for a $345,000 federal grant and would have to provide $114,000 in local funds.

The second phase would cost less than the first, Zeoli said, because the controllers for the sirens will already be in place from the earlier installation.

This isn’t the first time the area has tried to address natural disasters before they happen.

In 2015, the Town of Hilton Head Island spent around $10,000 to become a “Tsunami Ready city,” although the risk of a tsunami in the area was listed as zero in the Beaufort County hazard mitigation plan.