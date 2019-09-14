Humberto update: Beaufort County forecast looking hopeful as storm’s path shifts away

An overview of damage in Beaufort County from Hurricane Dorian An overview of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Ladys Island, Saint Helena Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island in Beaufort County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An overview of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Ladys Island, Saint Helena Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island in Beaufort County.

An early Saturday morning forecast of Tropical Storm Humberto proved hopeful for Beaufort County.

Models are showing the storm continuing to move and shift east, Rebecca Davidson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said.

On Saturday, Humberto was slowly moving northwest and gaining strength, but expected to turn “sharply” northeast Sunday night and move away from the U.S., the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Saturday forecast said. On this track, the center of the storm would be more than 250 miles away from the South Carolina/Georgia coast.

This is a much different forecast than just days ago when some models showed Humberto — then, just “potential tropical cyclone nine”— following a “Dorian-like” path.

“It’ll strengthen as it makes that turn and forms into a hurricane,” Davidson said. “The impacts we’re going to have in Beaufort is high tides.”

Beaufort County’s weekend forecast includes a 20-30% chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s down to the mid- 70s. The chance of heavy rainfall in the area has “diminished,” according to the National Hurricane Center forecast.

“(The storm) still does have to make that turn, so people should continue monitoring and watching the forecast,” Davidson said.