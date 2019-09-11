Hurricane Dorian by the numbers: How it compared with Matthew, Irma in Beaufort Co.

An overview of damage in Beaufort County from Hurricane Dorian An overview of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Ladys Island, Saint Helena Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island in Beaufort County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An overview of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Ladys Island, Saint Helena Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island in Beaufort County.

It was hard to talk about Hurricane Dorian in Beaufort County without hearing about Hurricane Matthew.

As the South Carolina coast prepared for the storms winds and rain, everyone from local officials to the casual passerby compared the storm to Matthew and hoped the damage wouldn’t come close.

Beaufort County was lucky.

Dorian, at one time projected to make landfall in South Carolina, bumbled up the coast and brought relatively mild damage to the county Wednesday night and into Thursday.

How did Dorian compare to past storms in our area? Check it out:

Dorian — Sept. 5, 2019

Highest wind speed: 67 mph at the Hilton Head Island Airport. Dorian was notable because of how slowly the storm moved — It sat over the Bahamas for 36 hours and moved through South Carolina at around 10 mph.





Highest total rainfall: 2.44 inches in Bluffton

Closest storm came to county: 100 miles offshore

Downed trees: 87 that were blocking roadways in Beaufort County.

When peak of storm hit: 2 a.m. Sept. 5

Beaufort County power losses: 22,000 on Sept. 5

Category: 3 when it passed offshore, but Beaufort County saw tropical storm-force winds

Evacuation duration: About three days; noon Sept. 2 to afternoon of Sept. 5; Hilton Head bridges were never closed

Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division work to remove a downed tree from a road in Hilton Head Plantation during Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Michael — Oct. 11, 2018

Highest wind speed: Gusts up to 59 mph measured on Daufuskie Island.

Tallest storm surge: Although not defined as a “storm surge,” the high tide was about one foot higher than usual in the days leading up to the storm.

Highest total rainfall: 3.28 inches in Beaufort

Downed trees: 15 to 20, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Closest storm came to county: 150 to 200 miles inland

When peak of storm hit: Between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 11.

Beaufort County power losses: 15,600 people on Oct. 11.

Category: Tropical Storm

Evacuation duration: None; Hilton Head bridges were never closed

A couple stands in the foamy surf watching as the Cherry Grove Pier is battered by high waves on Thursday. After coming ashore as a category 4 Hurricane in Florida, the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through the Grand Strand bringing high winds, and coastal flooding on Thursday. Oct. 11, 2018 Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Florence — Sept. 14, 2018

Highest wind speed: Gusts up to 71 mph were recorded at the Beaufort Airport

Tallest storm surge: None

Highest total rainfall: Less than one inch

Closest storm came to county: Florence hit the North Carolina coast and hovered 15 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach before turning north.

When peak of storm hit: Afternoon of Sept. 14 through evening Sept. 15.

Beaufort County power losses: 808 people as of Sept. 14.

Category: Tropical Storm

Evacuation duration: Just under 24 hours. The order was announced Sept. 10 and was lifted for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties one hour before it was supposed to go into effect at noon Sept. 11.

Shot of May River the morning with thought Hurricane Florence was to hit us. Collins Doughtie Submitted

Irma — Sept. 11, 2017

Highest wind speed: 75 mph on Parris Island

Tallest storm surge: The closest instrument to measure the surge, at Fort Pulaski, recorded a 12.24-foot surge, the second highest on record. In Beaufort County, unofficially recorded amount a 8.73-foot surge at the May River.





Highest total rainfall: 7.44 inches near Pritchardville

Closest storm came to county: After making landfall in the Florida Keys, Irma moved north near the west Florida coast while weakening to a tropical storm before moving into southwest Georgia and continuing to weaken

When peak of storm hit: Noon Sept. 11, 2017

Beaufort County power losses: 37,000

Category: Tropical Storm

Evacuation Duration: About three days; 10 a.m. Sept. 9 to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 12

Residents and visitors admire the accidental Hilton Head Island tourist attraction, which was deposited on Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma. Daleyna Earley - deasrley@islandpacket.com

Matthew — Oct. 8, 2016

Highest wind speed: 88 mph on Hilton Head Island

Tallest storm surge: The closest instrument to measure the surge, at Fort Pulaski, recorded a 12.5-foot surge, a record for that tidal gauge. In Beaufort County, highest unofficially recorded amount was 8.73-foot surge at the May River.

Highest total rainfall: 14.04 inches on Hilton Head

Downed trees: 120,000 lost on Hilton Head

Closest storm came to county: 5 to 10 miles offshore from Hilton Head Island

When peak of storm hit: 5 a.m. Oct. 8

Beaufort County power losses: 80,000

Category: 2 (but Beaufort County saw Category 1 winds on land)

Evacuation duration: About five days; afternoon of Oct. 4 to evening of Oct. 9; Hilton Head bridge reopened 2:45 p.m. Oct. 11.

Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016. The Island Packet

Hermine — Sept. 2, 2016

Highest wind speed: 55 mph on Hilton Head Island

Tallest storm surge: Less than one foot

Highest total rainfall: 3 to 5 inches

Closest storm came to the county: 26 miles inland

When peak of the storm hit: Morning of Sept. 2, 2016

Beaufort County power losses: 15,000

Category: Tropical Storm

Evacuation duration: None

Bonita Peele, of Concord, N.C., walks through wind and blowing sand from Tropical Storm Hermine on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach the morning of Sept. 2, 2016. Having watched coverage of tropical systems over the years, Peele decided to come out and see a storm for herself. "I think it's wonderful to experience it," she said. "It's God in action." Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

