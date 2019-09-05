Here’s how Hurricane Dorian is impacting Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties

Multiple trees down on I-26 Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange.

Sustained tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian have sidelined public safety vehicles in Dorchester County, officials said Thursday.

“If residents choose to travel during this time, it will be at their own risk,” Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said in a press release.

However, Dorchester County tweeted that “public safety crews will respond to true emergency calls only.”

Public works and Dorchester S.C. Department of Transportation vehicles have also been removed from the roads because of the high winds, the release said.

Tropical storm force winds in Dorchester County have already caused road issues, including downed trees on I-26 West just before the Volvo interchange, according to a video Dorchester County posted to Twitter.

Dorchester County is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and a tropical storm warning, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.

“Crews will remain off the roads as long as we continue to experience sustained tropical-storm-force winds,” Norton said in an email.

Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange. pic.twitter.com/BOGamWo4W5 — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 5, 2019

In neighboring Berkeley County, emergency crews are still on the road and are clearing debris, the county tweeted Thursday morning.

The effects of the hurricane are even more pronounced closer to the coast, where Charleston County is under a hurricane warning, a storm surge warning and a flash flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

In the city of Charleston, 65 streets have been closed completely because of flooding, downed power lines or other emergencies, according to the city’s website.

There, officials are sending ambulances to places only where crews would be able to safely respond to a 911 call, the county tweeted.

“EMS is evaluating conditions for the safety of their crews and patients before sending any units to respond to emergency calls,” Charleston County tweeted Thursday morning. “This applies to downtown Charleston, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Edisto Island, Ravenel, Kiawah, Seabrook, Hollywood and Meggett.”

In the meantime, Charleston county encouraged those with an emergency to call 911 and “we will send crews as soon as it is safe to do so,” according to the county’s Twitter account.

Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant are all under a flash flood warning until 1: 15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall has been highest so far at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park, where the National Weather Service has already recorded seven inches of rain as of Thursday morning.

The threats from the hurricane aren’t limited to wind, rain or flooding. Sometimes, the danger of a hurricane is how those affected adapt to a loss of power or flooding. For example, Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire in West Ashley and found a resident grilling inside the house when they responded.

“Don’t take shortcuts during a power loss. It could cost you your life,” Charleston Fire Department tweeted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

