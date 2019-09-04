CNN corrects story of governor projecting Dorian landfall near Hilton Head

Hurricane Dorian getting stronger as it heads toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 4pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 4pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas.

CNN has corrected a story that said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster projected Hurricane Dorian would make landfall near Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County sometime Wednesday night or Thursday.

The story now reads Hurricane Dorian would “hit Beaufort County, South Carolina near Hilton Head.”

“It is certainly a concern that it could make landfall in some part of South Carolina, but the governor never said that,” Brian Symess, Governor’s Office communications director, said Wednesday night regarding the Hilton Head location.

During weather updates Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center’s projected paths have placed possible landfall closer to Charleston.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, National Weather Service meteorologists in Charleston have cautioned it is still unknown exactly where the storm will hit and that Beaufort County is still a possibility.