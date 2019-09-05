Strengthening Hurricane Dorian lashes South Carolina coast, rolls toward North Carolina

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Hurricane Dorian began pounding South Carolina overnight with increasing winds, proving experts wrong after days of forecasts predicting the storm would slowly weaken as it reached the Outer Banks off North Carolina.

About 100,000 people were without power from Hilton Head to Charleston on Thursday morning. Dozens of roads were flooded, and watches and warnings for tornadoes, flash floods and storm surge were growing north of Myrtle Beach into North Carolina.

Coastal Carolinas communities are expected to get 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated areas of 15 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian’s winds were 115 mph at 5 a.m. Thursday, 10 miles faster than a day earlier, and it was moving north at 8 mph so close to the coast that forecasters say landfall could happen at any time.

The center of the storm was 105 miles southeast of Charleston at 5 a.m. Thursday, with thunderstorms and strong winds coming ashore and moving to the west.

Day-long tornado warnings for Thursday were issued between Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Wilmington. N.C., as most people slept.

Wind gusts of 68 mph were reported at Charleston International, and 69 mph gusts were recorded on Dewees Island, repoerted the Charelston Post & Courier.

Charleston had more than 50 road cloasures early Thursday, many due to flooding and others due to high winds bringing down trees and powerlines, according to the city’s website.

South Carolina coastal towns just south of Myrtle Beach were seeing sustained winds at tropical storm strength — 50 mph — before dawn Thursday and gusts of nearly 60 mph.

Roads in downtown Charleston are either flooded or are covered in debris.



The National Weather Service in Myrtle Beach reported gusts as high as 58 mph overnight and up to 2 inches of rain. An additional 8 inches of rain were expected for the city through the night, prompting flash flood watches until Friday morning.

Dorian is expected to bring deadly storm surge, flooding and tornadoes to the coast through the day Thursday as it heads toward the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Forecasters have not predicted a potential area of landfall on the Carolinas, but suggest it could cross onto land at any point.

“The center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina through the day, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday,” the National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. Friday.

Coastal flooding was expected to reach 4 to 8 feet above normal levels from the Savannah River in South Caroline north to Cape Lookout on the Outer Banks, the National Hurricane Center said.

“The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.”