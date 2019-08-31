Hurricane Dorian threatens the Carolinas. When to worry about milk, bread and gas?

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to pummel parts of the Carolinas, so when should we start worrying about bread, milk and gas?

If Florida is any measure, the answer might be: As soon as you like.

Only days after forecasters announced the storm as a potential threat to south Florida, store shelves began to empty and long gas lines formed, The Miami Herald reported. And Dorian isn’t expected to hit south Florida until Monday, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update Saturday.

The 11 a.m. update on Hurricane Dorian’s path up the Florida, Georgia and Carolinas coast. The storm was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Aug. 30. National Hurricane Center

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

All of South Carolina and part of North Carolina were added Saturday to the “probable path” of the storm’s center.

Dorian’s winds could reach South Carolina by 8 p.m. Monday and North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest hurricane center forecast.

The Charlotte area could see tropical storm force winds of 39 mph to 73 mph arrive by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to hurricane center maps of the storm.

Dorian is expected to veer northeast from well off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., with the center of the storm possibly making landfall near Cape Fear in southeastern North Carolina, south of Wilmington, according to the latest National Hurricane Center tracking map at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters said the storm’s slow pace means the East Coast could be pummeled for days with heavy wind and torrential rain.

Up to 12 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said.

Watch as the eye of #HurricaneDorian2019 begins to form in this 1-minute visible loop from NOAA's #GOESEast. "Dangerous Hurricane #Dorian poses a significant threat to #Florida and the northwestern #Bahamas," according to the @NHC_Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/W7u6rft9x2 pic.twitter.com/AuDJst6smv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2019