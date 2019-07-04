Will it rain on our parade? July 4 thunderstorms expected in Beaufort Co.

The chemistry of fireworks Here's a 90-second chemistry lesson on fireworks and what produces the different colors and patterns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a 90-second chemistry lesson on fireworks and what produces the different colors and patterns.

If you hear rumbling in the sky July 4, some of it may not be from fireworks.

Thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening across Beaufort County and most of southeast South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Some severe storms may develop, the service said in a hazardous weather release Thursday morning.

Wind gusts will be the biggest threat, according to the release.

“Isolated thunderstorms could briefly become severe with damaging wind gusts ... frequent lightning and torrential rainfall. During outdoor activities, remain alert for rapidly changing weather,” according to a Facebook post from the service.

No local fireworks displays — such as those at Shelter Cove Marina, Harbour Town, Port Royal Sands and Parris Island— have been canceled.

Fireworks explode in the sky in the background behind the statue of Neptune at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island in this photo from the 2011 HarbourFest. file photo

Beaufort, SC weather forecast

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., the weather service predicts. Partly sunny, with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 105. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Bluffton, SC weather forecast

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Partly sunny, with a high near 94 and a heat index value as high as 105. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Hilton Head, SC weather forecast

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a heat index value as high as 102. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind 9 to 13 mph.