Waterspouts are popping up from Tybee and Daufuskie to Hunting Island. More are likely

Photos, videos from local shrimpers show waterspouts from Tybee to Hunting Island Local shrimpers said waterspouts were "more abundant than the shrimp today," as they captured photos and videos of the weather phenomenon from Tybee Island in Georgia up to South Carolina's Hunting Island.

Fishing and shrimp boats throughout the area have been capturing video and pictures of waterspouts Thursday, and, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, more should be expected.

Cameron Reaves, captain of Palmetto Pride, was one of the first to film a waterspout off Hunting Island about 10:45 a.m. Another was captured in a photo by Daddy’s Boy Shrimp Boat about 1:15 p.m. near Daufuskie Island, and Jeff Dubberly and Jenna Renee Shrimp Boat posted a video of one offshore of Wassaw Island and Little Tybee Island about 2:30 p.m.

A weather statement advising of waterspouts from Edisto Beach to the Altamaha Sound was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday. The statement ends at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Doug Berry, National Weather Service Charleston meteorologist, said conditions could remain favorable for a couple days in the region.

Berry said the spouts likely will stay offshore. He said boaters should be cautious and report any spouts they see to U.S. Coast Guard that will notify the Weather Service.

Waterspouts are typically weaker than tornadoes, but they could still damage a boat if it is passes through one, Berry said. He said spouts are also difficult for meteorologists to see on radar as they occur.