Severe weather including 1 inch hail possible this afternoon in Beaufort County

The National Weather Service Charleston says severe weather including wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour and hail one inch or greater is possible for Beaufort County Sunday afternoon.

Thunderstorms could hit the region between 2 and 9 p.m., the service reports.

“Downed trees and power lines are possible,” a release says.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued at 12:40 p.m. included Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties.