Gear up for a stormy weekend, Beaufort Co. Severe thunderstorms, hail in NWS forecast

Mother’s Day weekend may not be all sunshine and rainbows, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The weather service released a Saturday morning forecast that shows scattered to severe thunderstorms popping up along the I-95 corridor and southeast Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast also includes the possibility of hail and damaging winds.

Here’s the weekend forecast:

Saturday weather

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Lowcountry Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the weather brief.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, which could bring large hail, the release said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat on Saturday night, and the affected area will be along the I-95 corridor in Beaufort and Colleton counties and directly west — including Jasper and Allendale counties.

Sunday weather

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are expected along with a cold front in the area, the release says.

Once again, damaging winds and large hail are possible.

This severe weather threatens all of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, the release says.



