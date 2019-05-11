Weather News

Gear up for a stormy weekend, Beaufort Co. Severe thunderstorms, hail in NWS forecast

Lightning Safety Tips with LeeAnn Allegretto

Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. By
Up Next
Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. By

Mother’s Day weekend may not be all sunshine and rainbows, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The weather service released a Saturday morning forecast that shows scattered to severe thunderstorms popping up along the I-95 corridor and southeast Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast also includes the possibility of hail and damaging winds.

Here’s the weekend forecast:

Saturday weather

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Lowcountry Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the weather brief.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, which could bring large hail, the release said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat on Saturday night, and the affected area will be along the I-95 corridor in Beaufort and Colleton counties and directly west — including Jasper and Allendale counties.

Sat.jpg
National Weather Service Charleston.

Sunday weather

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are expected along with a cold front in the area, the release says.

Once again, damaging winds and large hail are possible.

This severe weather threatens all of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, the release says.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri and loves everything about the Lowcountry that isn’t a Palmetto Bug. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for in-depth and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you can find Kati doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.
  Comments  